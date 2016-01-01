Dr. Christine Newell, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Newell, PHD
Overview
Dr. Christine Newell, PHD is a Cognitive & Behavioral Psychologist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina At Greensboro.
Dr. Newell works at
Locations
-
1
Christine Newell, PhD, LLC100 Park Ave, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (240) 449-0209Monday12:00pm - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday12:00pm - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Newell?
About Dr. Christine Newell, PHD
- Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1770792905
Education & Certifications
- Children's National Medical Center
- University Of North Carolina At Greensboro
- Pennsylvania State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newell accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newell works at
Dr. Newell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.