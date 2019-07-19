Christine Ndissi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Christine Ndissi, NP
Offers telehealth
Christine Ndissi, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Springfield, MA.
Christine Ndissi works at
Caring Health Center1049 Main St, Springfield, MA 01103 Directions (413) 693-1002
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Wonderful woman
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Christine Ndissi accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christine Ndissi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Christine Ndissi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Ndissi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christine Ndissi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christine Ndissi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.