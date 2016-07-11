Christine Moyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Christine Moyer, PSY
Overview
Christine Moyer, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Phoenix, AZ.
Locations
St. Luke's Behavioral Health Center1800 E Van Buren St, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (480) 426-1455
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Discussed freely findings and explained tests. Great personality
About Christine Moyer, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1033179007
Christine Moyer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christine Moyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Christine Moyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Moyer.
