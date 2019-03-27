Dr. Christine Mosier, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mosier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Mosier, PHD
Overview
Dr. Christine Mosier, PHD is a Psychologist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Psychology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah.
Locations
Christine E. Mosier, Ph.D.1350 Placer St, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 242-6079
- 2 1650 Oregon St, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 242-6079
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
She's an awesome therapist and has been really helpful for me. A lot of therapists just chit-chat but she actually helps you work through stuff and challenges you when you need it.
About Dr. Christine Mosier, PHD
- Psychology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1215950902
Education & Certifications
- Primary Children's Medical Center, Salt Lake City Ut
- University of Utah
- Pomona College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mosier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mosier accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mosier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mosier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mosier.
