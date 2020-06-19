Dr. Mitts has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christine Mitts, OD
Overview
Dr. Christine Mitts, OD is an Optometrist in Liberty, MO.
Dr. Mitts works at
Locations
1
Northland Eye Specialists, PC1200 Landmark Ave, Liberty, MO 64068 Directions (816) 792-1900
2
Advanced Eyecare6708 Raytown Rd, Raytown, MO 64133 Directions (816) 229-2020
3
Blue Springs Optical1116 SW US Highway 40, Blue Springs, MO 64015 Directions (816) 229-2020
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mitts is outstanding! Great interaction with patients, extremely kind, and very thorough. She's great!
About Dr. Christine Mitts, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1235427089
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitts accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitts works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitts. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.