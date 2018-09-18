Christine Mazzola has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Christine Mazzola, MSN
Overview
Christine Mazzola, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Newark, DE.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 89b Omega Dr, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 738-5500
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Staff is very helpful. Very little wait time. Christine and her staff were able to assist me with any issues and were very thorough and clear when answering my questions. I have been going back to Christine for nearly 20 years and have no complaints.
About Christine Mazzola, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Christine Mazzola accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christine Mazzola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Christine Mazzola. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Mazzola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christine Mazzola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christine Mazzola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.