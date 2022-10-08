See All Family Doctors in Miami, FL
Dr. Christine Marrero, DO

Family Medicine
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Christine Marrero, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. 

Dr. Marrero works at Baptist Health Orthopedic Care in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Primary Care
    8400 NW 53rd St Ste F104, Miami, FL 33166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Oct 08, 2022
I have been seen by Dr. Marrero several times now. I feel fortunate to have her as my family doctor. She not only listens to my concerns patiently, but she is actually proactive and thorough in trying to identify various symptoms that have affected me since I recovered from COVID. This is the first time in years that I feel I have a primary care doctor who actually takes a holistic approach to my symptoms and treatment. She has referred me to the appropriate specialists, as well as to much needed diagnostic tests. Thank you, Baptist, for having physicians that actually care for their patients.
JoseAdan Gutierrez — Oct 08, 2022
About Dr. Christine Marrero, DO

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1285126615
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Christine Marrero, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marrero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Marrero has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Marrero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Marrero works at Baptist Health Orthopedic Care in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Marrero’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Marrero. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marrero.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marrero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marrero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

