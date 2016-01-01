Dr. Christine Lloyd, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lloyd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Lloyd, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christine Lloyd, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Orlando, FL.
Locations
Orlando Health Neuropsychology Consultants32 W Gore St Ste 501, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 841-3820
Confidential Counseling1428 Weatherly Rd SE Ste 102, Huntsville, AL 35803 Directions (256) 881-0704
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christine Lloyd, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lloyd has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lloyd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lloyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lloyd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lloyd.
