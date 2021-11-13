Dr. Lawson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christine Lawson, PHD
Overview
Dr. Christine Lawson, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Torrance, CA.
Dr. Lawson works at
Locations
South Bay Family Counseling Corp.25550 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 316, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 373-5100
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing. I would highly recommend Dr. Lawson. I cannot say enough good things about her.
About Dr. Christine Lawson, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1790997559
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lawson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lawson works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lawson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lawson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.