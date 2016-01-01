Christine Kersten, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christine Kersten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christine Kersten, MA
Overview
Christine Kersten, MA is a Psychotherapist in Arlington, TX.
Christine Kersten works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy2000 E Lamar Boulevard Ballpark Way Ste 600, Arlington, TX 76006 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christine Kersten?
About Christine Kersten, MA
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1689945727
Frequently Asked Questions
Christine Kersten has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Christine Kersten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christine Kersten works at
Christine Kersten has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Kersten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christine Kersten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christine Kersten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.