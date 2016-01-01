See All Nurse Practitioners in Omaha, NE
Christine Karnish, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview

Christine Karnish, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Omaha, NE. 

Christine Karnish works at Alegent Creighton Health Hospice in Omaha, NE. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alegent Creighton Health Hospice
    810 N 96th St Ste 201, Omaha, NE 68114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 898-8380
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    About Christine Karnish, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053329425
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christine Karnish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christine Karnish works at Alegent Creighton Health Hospice in Omaha, NE. View the full address on Christine Karnish’s profile.

    Christine Karnish has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Karnish.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christine Karnish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christine Karnish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

