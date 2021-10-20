See All Nurse Practitioners in Hollywood, FL
Christine Jassir, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Christine Jassir, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University.

Christine Jassir works at South Florida Ent Associates in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Florida Ent Associates
    4700 Sheridan St Ste K, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 966-7000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Acne
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 20, 2021
    Amazing! Christine is knowledgeable, friendly and such a great professional. She listens to your concerns so she can address them. She has helped me tremendously taking care of my skin and correcting some issues.
    EW — Oct 20, 2021
    About Christine Jassir, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063636611
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Duke University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Miami
    Undergraduate School

