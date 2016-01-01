See All Nurse Practitioners in Nashua, NH
Christine Isabelle, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
3 years of experience
Overview

Christine Isabelle, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashua, NH. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 3 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern University School of Nursing.

Christine Isabelle works at Lamora Psychological Associates in Nashua, NH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tranquil Minds of New England
    589 W Hollis St Ste 203, Nashua, NH 03062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 722-6361
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Bipolar I Disorder
Bipolar II Disorder
Anxiety
Bipolar I Disorder
Bipolar II Disorder

Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar I Disorder
Bipolar II Disorder
Depressive Disorders
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Christine Isabelle, APRN

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • 3 years of experience
    • English
    • 1992778427
    Education & Certifications

    • Northeastern University School of Nursing
    • Tufts University, Boston, Massachusetts
