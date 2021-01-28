Christine Hurst is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christine Hurst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christine Hurst
Overview
Christine Hurst is a Counselor in American Fork, UT.
Christine Hurst works at
Locations
-
1
Addiction & Psychological Services802 E Bamberger Dr Ste A, American Fork, UT 84003 Directions (801) 305-3171
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christine Hurst?
My wife and I saw her as did I alone. She was beyond helpful very professional, gave us great assignments, had us work on trust. Unfortunately my wife was not able to work through her issues and we divorced but Christine gave us 2 more years. I would still see her if she was available. So grateful for thw sessions and help she provided. Best ever and always felt safe and heard.
About Christine Hurst
- Counseling
- English
- 1023153004
Frequently Asked Questions
Christine Hurst has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Christine Hurst accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christine Hurst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christine Hurst works at
8 patients have reviewed Christine Hurst. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Hurst.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christine Hurst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christine Hurst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.