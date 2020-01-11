Christine Hoener has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Christine Hoener, PMHNP
Overview
Christine Hoener, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fayetteville, NC.
Christine Hoener works at
Locations
-
1
Cape Fear Valley Hs1638 Owen Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 615-4000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christine Hoener?
I find Christine to be an excellent provider. She has treated me with the utmost respect and has helped me tremendously. I would recommend her to my friends and family and anyone else who needs help with mental health issues.
About Christine Hoener, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1356888168
Frequently Asked Questions
Christine Hoener accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christine Hoener has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christine Hoener works at
3 patients have reviewed Christine Hoener. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Hoener.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christine Hoener, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christine Hoener appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.