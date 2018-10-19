See All Psychotherapists in St Charles, IL
Christine Hibbard, LCPC

Psychotherapy
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Christine Hibbard, LCPC is a Psychotherapist in St Charles, IL. They specialize in Psychotherapy, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Northern Illinois-Doctorate.

Christine Hibbard works at Dr. Christine Hibbard in St Charles, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. Christine Hibbard
    Dr. Christine Hibbard
1121 E Main St Ste 320, St Charles, IL 60174
(630) 584-0642

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services
Couples Therapy
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Family Counseling
Grief
Individual Therapy
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Pediatric Counseling
Relationship Issues
Stress
Stress Management
Substance Abuse
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 19, 2018
    Dr. Hibbard's method of psychology are unlike any other doctor I have been to. She focuses and asks the right questions and together we figure out a plan of action for me to get through a hard point in my life. She even handed me an index card about what steps I needed to take to make a difference. Quality doctors are hard to find with such experience and care. Easy to be reached by email or text and I feel like I am a valued patient. I wouldn't go anywhere else. Thank you
    Geneva, IL — Oct 19, 2018
    About Christine Hibbard, LCPC

    • Psychotherapy
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1013925973
    Education & Certifications

    • Tri-City Family Services
    • Northern Illinois-Doctorate
