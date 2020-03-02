See All Physicians Assistants in Jacksonville, FL
Christine Hanna, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (3)
Overview

Christine Hanna, PA is a Physician Assistant in Jacksonville, FL. 

Christine Hanna works at Family Allergy & Asthma Consultants in Jacksonville, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Allergy & Asthma Consultants
    4123 University Blvd S Ste B, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 636-9100
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Christine Hanna, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639470370
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christine Hanna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Christine Hanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christine Hanna works at Family Allergy & Asthma Consultants in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Christine Hanna’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Christine Hanna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Hanna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christine Hanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christine Hanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

