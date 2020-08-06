Christine Johnson Hackshaw, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christine Johnson Hackshaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christine Johnson Hackshaw, ARNP
Overview
Christine Johnson Hackshaw, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Boca Raton, FL.
Christine Johnson Hackshaw works at
Locations
Florida Woman Care LLC900 Glades Rd Fl 4, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 430-3933
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christine Johnson Hackshaw?
I had two babies with her. I trust her with my body and my friends.
About Christine Johnson Hackshaw, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1225244007
Frequently Asked Questions
Christine Johnson Hackshaw has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Christine Johnson Hackshaw accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christine Johnson Hackshaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Christine Johnson Hackshaw. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Johnson Hackshaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christine Johnson Hackshaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christine Johnson Hackshaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.