Dr. Christine Gockman, PHD
Dr. Christine Gockman, PHD is a Psychologist in Holland, MI.
Locations
Ck. Psychological Associates PC246 S River Ave Ste 105, Holland, MI 49423 Directions (616) 494-0808
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was very comfortable talking to her about ANYTHING. A positive experience at every session! I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Christine Gockman, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1407969991
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gockman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gockman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gockman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gockman works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gockman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gockman.
