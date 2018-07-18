See All Nurse Practitioners in Albuquerque, NM
Christine Gilmore, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM. 

Christine Gilmore works at Oak Street Clinic & Urgent Care in Albuquerque, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Clinic & Urgent Care
    5341 Wyoming Blvd Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 508-0197
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Jul 18, 2018
    Exelente atencion
    Abuquerque, NM — Jul 18, 2018
    About Christine Gilmore, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851686356
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christine Gilmore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Christine Gilmore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christine Gilmore works at Oak Street Clinic & Urgent Care in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Christine Gilmore’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Christine Gilmore. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Gilmore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christine Gilmore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christine Gilmore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

