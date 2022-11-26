See All Nurse Practitioners in Houston, TX
Christine Farley, PMHNP Icon-share Share Profile

Christine Farley, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Christine Farley, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX. 

Christine Farley works at Memorial Hermann Medical Group in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Funmilayo Bola-Raji, NP
Funmilayo Bola-Raji, NP
0 (0)
View Profile
Adekunbi Obisesan, NP
Adekunbi Obisesan, NP
0 (0)
View Profile
Yvette A Guerra, NP
Yvette A Guerra, NP
8 (6)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Legacy Community Health-montrose
    1415 California St, Houston, TX 77006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 351-7360
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Christine Farley?

    Nov 26, 2022
    Empathetic, intelligent and very well educated in recent improvements in her field.
    Thomas F Soltys — Nov 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Christine Farley, PMHNP
    How would you rate your experience with Christine Farley, PMHNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Christine Farley to family and friends

    Christine Farley's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Christine Farley

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Christine Farley, PMHNP.

    About Christine Farley, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992240733
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christine Farley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Christine Farley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christine Farley works at Memorial Hermann Medical Group in Houston, TX. View the full address on Christine Farley’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Christine Farley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Farley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christine Farley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christine Farley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Christine Farley, PMHNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.