Christine Crovetti, PA-C
Christine Crovetti, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV.
Locations
-
1
Thomas Dermatology9097 W Post Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 430-5333Monday7:15am - 5:00pmTuesday7:15am - 5:00pmWednesday7:15am - 5:00pmThursday7:15am - 5:00pmFriday7:15am - 4:00pm
-
2
Thomas Dermatology866 Seven Hills Dr Ste 201, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 430-5333Monday7:15am - 5:00pmTuesday7:15am - 5:00pmWednesday7:15am - 5:00pmThursday7:15am - 5:00pmFriday7:15am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
On time, professional, courteous and most of all, caring.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1073531620
Christine Crovetti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Christine Crovetti accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christine Crovetti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Christine Crovetti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Crovetti.
