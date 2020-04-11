See All Physicians Assistants in Las Vegas, NV
Super Profile

Christine Crovetti, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Christine Crovetti, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. 

Christine Crovetti works at Thomas Dermatology in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Thomas Dermatology
    9097 W Post Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 430-5333
    Monday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:15am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Thomas Dermatology
    866 Seven Hills Dr Ste 201, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 430-5333
    Monday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:15am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Acne Scars
Age Spots
Acne
Acne Scars
Age Spots

Treatment frequency



Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Scars Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Hyperpigmentation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Reviews also available on Healthgrades
    About Christine Crovetti, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073531620
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christine Crovetti, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christine Crovetti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Christine Crovetti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Christine Crovetti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Crovetti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christine Crovetti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christine Crovetti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

