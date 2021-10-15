See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Plano, TX
Dr. Christine Chiang, OD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Christine Chiang, OD

Optometry
4.5 (11)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Christine Chiang, OD is an Optometrist in Plano, TX. 

Dr. Chiang works at Costco Pharmacy #684 in Plano, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Barry Curtis, OD
Dr. Barry Curtis, OD
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Coly Marsh, OD
Dr. Coly Marsh, OD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. James Wiedenfeld, OD
Dr. James Wiedenfeld, OD
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Costco Pharmacy #684
    1701 Dallas Pkwy, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 713-7151

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Chiang?

Oct 15, 2021
Excellent! Chiang Christine OD is a magician! I've been spending 22 months with another Dr. and continuedly ordered 5 pairs of eyeglasses and contact lens those are ALL FAIL. I thought my world is ending. Finally, I came to Dr. Chiang. She did magic to place lens in front of the wrong eyeglasses and started over the exam to get two prescriptions - one for distance, another for computer. Yesterday I picked up them. Amazing! I got renascence!!!(At SAME eyeglasses maker, I ordered the eyeglasses per the prescriptions of wrong Dr.'s and Dr. chiang's. The wrong Dr. ever asked me: if the eyeglasses maker has different manner to do it? Why always incorrect?)
— Oct 15, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Christine Chiang, OD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christine Chiang, OD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chiang to family and friends

Dr. Chiang's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Chiang

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christine Chiang, OD.

About Dr. Christine Chiang, OD

Specialties
  • Optometry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1518031335
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Chiang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Chiang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chiang works at Costco Pharmacy #684 in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Chiang’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chiang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chiang.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chiang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chiang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Christine Chiang, OD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.