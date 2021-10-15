Dr. Chiang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christine Chiang, OD
Dr. Christine Chiang, OD is an Optometrist in Plano, TX.
Costco Pharmacy #6841701 Dallas Pkwy, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 713-7151
Excellent! Chiang Christine OD is a magician! I've been spending 22 months with another Dr. and continuedly ordered 5 pairs of eyeglasses and contact lens those are ALL FAIL. I thought my world is ending. Finally, I came to Dr. Chiang. She did magic to place lens in front of the wrong eyeglasses and started over the exam to get two prescriptions - one for distance, another for computer. Yesterday I picked up them. Amazing! I got renascence!!!(At SAME eyeglasses maker, I ordered the eyeglasses per the prescriptions of wrong Dr.'s and Dr. chiang's. The wrong Dr. ever asked me: if the eyeglasses maker has different manner to do it? Why always incorrect?)
- Optometry
- English
- 1518031335
