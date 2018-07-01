Christine Fontana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Christine Fontana, MSN
Christine Fontana, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Orlando, FL.
Christine Fontana works at
Optum - Family Medicine3151 N Alafaya Trl Ste 101, Orlando, FL 32826 Directions (407) 207-5000
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Christine always listens and answers my questions.
About Christine Fontana, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1598903411
Christine Fontana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Christine Fontana. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Fontana.
