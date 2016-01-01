See All Physicians Assistants in New York, NY
Christine Casas, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)
Overview

Christine Casas, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in New York, NY. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    177 Fort Washington Ave Rm 8-004, New York, NY 10032
(212) 305-5138

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)


About Christine Casas, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1457698011
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Christine Casas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Christine Casas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Christine Casas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Casas.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christine Casas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christine Casas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

