Dr. Edward Calix, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Calix, PHD is a Psychologist in La Mesa, CA.
Dr. Calix works at
Locations
1
Psychiatric Centers At San Diego4700 Spring St Ste 220, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 667-3380
2
Psychiatric Centers San Diego9620 Chesapeake Dr Ste 206, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (619) 814-6590
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
2008 - is when I first met Dr. Christine Calix. After meeting with several therapist and psychologist, Dr. Christine Calix was the one both myself and my husband agreed would be my doctor. Fast forward 2022, I am still a patient of Dr. Calix and made the decision to continue my therapy with Dr. Calix even after over a decade! Living a balanced life being bipolar is my biggest challenge, although having the therapy I continuously have with Dr Calix has gotten me through some very depressive episodes as well as manic episodes too. She has helped me get care beyond hers when I had a turning point in my life where I needed to be hospitalized for a few days and regained balance once again so I can function at work as well as at home too. Every time I'm done with therapy during my session, I always feel confident that I have the tools and the thought process to continue being successful at home and at work with all that Dr. Calix has counseled me through. I am grateful for Dr. Calix!
About Dr. Edward Calix, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1740226331
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Calix has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Calix accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Calix has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Calix works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Calix. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calix.
