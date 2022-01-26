See All Physicians Assistants in Reno, NV
Christine Burns, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (3)
Christine Burns, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Reno, NV. 

Christine Burns works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Reno, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Medschool Associates North-n Virginia St Cmm 230
    6255 Sharlands Ave Ste C, Reno, NV 89523 (775) 784-4474
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 26, 2022
    Christine Burns is a wonderful PA. She listens, has given me great care, is always available, and willing to think outside of the box if what should work is not. I am lucky to be her patient.
    Darryl Mansfield — Jan 26, 2022
    About Christine Burns, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1700902012
    Christine Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christine Burns works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Reno, NV. View the full address on Christine Burns’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Christine Burns. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Burns.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christine Burns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christine Burns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

