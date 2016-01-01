Christine Brzakala, APNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christine Brzakala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christine Brzakala, APNP
Offers telehealth
Christine Brzakala, APNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Indianapolis, IN.
Christine Brzakala works at
Healthnet West Health Center6029 W 10th St, Indianapolis, IN 46224 Directions (317) 957-2550
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Sagamore Health Network
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1891074407
Christine Brzakala accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christine Brzakala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
