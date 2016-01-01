Christine Barnes, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christine Barnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christine Barnes, LCSW
Offers telehealth
Overview
Christine Barnes, LCSW is a Psychotherapist in Houston, TX.
Christine Barnes works at
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy700 Milam St Ste 1300, Houston, TX 77002 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christine Barnes?
About Christine Barnes, LCSW
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1629306659
Frequently Asked Questions
Christine Barnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christine Barnes works at
2 patients have reviewed Christine Barnes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Barnes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christine Barnes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christine Barnes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.