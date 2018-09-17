See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Rock Hill, SC
Christina Zimmerman, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Christina Zimmerman, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Rock Hill, SC. 

Christina Zimmerman works at Christina Zimmerman Lmft LLC in Rock Hill, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Christina Zimmerman Lmft LLC
    1721 Ebenezer Rd Ste 215, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 487-3065

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Counseling Services
Couples Therapy
Depression
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 17, 2018
    Christina Zimmerman is excellent. My family has worked with her for many years and we just can't say enough good. She is well educated and very caring. Sometimes you just need to talk to someone that is once removed from your home and it does a world of good.
    Janet in York, SC — Sep 17, 2018
    About Christina Zimmerman, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265435374
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christina Zimmerman, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christina Zimmerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Christina Zimmerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christina Zimmerman works at Christina Zimmerman Lmft LLC in Rock Hill, SC. View the full address on Christina Zimmerman’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Christina Zimmerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Zimmerman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christina Zimmerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christina Zimmerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

