Dr. Christina Zafiris, PHD
Dr. Christina Zafiris, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Hollywood, FL. They completed their fellowship with Hurley Medical Center/Michigan State University
Memorial Division of Adult Psychology Services1150 N 35th Ave Ste 525, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 265-6966
Palm Beach Neuroscience Institute927 45th St Ste 301, Mangonia Park, FL 33407 Directions (561) 623-4980
- St. Mary's Medical Center
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Neuropsychology
- English
- Hurley Medical Center/Michigan State University
- University Of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital
Dr. Zafiris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zafiris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
