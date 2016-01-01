Christina Yazdani has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Christina Yazdani, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Christina Yazdani, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Houston, TX.
Christina Yazdani works at
Locations
-
1
UT Physicians Orthopedics Trauma Clinic6414 Fannin St Ste G150, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 486-7560
-
2
UT Physicians Orthopedics - Katy23910 Katy Fwy Ste 201, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (713) 486-9800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
UT Physicians Orthopedics at Rockets Sports Medicine Institute - Sugar Land17520 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 200, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (713) 486-1600
-
4
UT Physicians Orthopedics - Greater Heights1431 Studemont St # 600, Houston, TX 77007 Directions (713) 486-4900
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Christina Yazdani, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1841682390
