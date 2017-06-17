See All Chiropractors in Lees Summit, MO
Dr. Christina Woodle, DC

Chiropractic
4 (7)
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christina Woodle, DC is a Chiropractor in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Cleveland Chiropractic College and is affiliated with Saint Luke's South Hospital.

Dr. Woodle works at Advanced Sports & Family Chiropractic & Acupuncture - Lee's Summit in Lees Summit, MO with other offices in Overland Park, KS. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Sports Family Chiropractic Acupuncture Lee s Summit
    338 SW Main St, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 204-3661
    Colton J. Bartels, D.C.
    6701 W 121st St Ste 200, Overland Park, KS 66209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 643-1771
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Thursday
    2:00pm - 6:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Luke's South Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acupuncture
Headache
Infantile Colic
Acupuncture
Headache
Infantile Colic

Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Infantile Colic Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine and Sports Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Christina Woodle, DC

    Specialties
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Woodle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Woodle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woodle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woodle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

