Dr. Christina Woodle, DC
Dr. Christina Woodle, DC is a Chiropractor in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Cleveland Chiropractic College and is affiliated with Saint Luke's South Hospital.
Advanced Sports Family Chiropractic Acupuncture Lee s Summit338 SW Main St, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Directions (844) 204-3661
Colton J. Bartels, D.C.6701 W 121st St Ste 200, Overland Park, KS 66209 Directions (913) 643-1771Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:30pmWednesday8:00am - 1:00pmThursday2:00pm - 6:30pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Christina Woodle is an extremely intelligent and caring doctor. She takes care of me and now my entire family including gymnast daughter and Even my newborn son when we were having latching issues.
- Chiropractic
- 9 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962837427
- Advanced Sports and Family Chiropractic and Acupuncture
- Cleveland Chiropractic College
- Avila University
Dr. Woodle speaks Spanish.
