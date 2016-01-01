See All Family Doctors in Chalfont, PA
Christina Wood, CRNP

Family Medicine
5 (166)
Accepting new patients
Christina Wood, CRNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chalfont, PA. 

Christina Wood works at Family Care Medical Center in Chalfont, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Care Medical Center
    1700 Horizon Dr Ste 203, Chalfont, PA 18914 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 166 ratings
Patient Ratings (166)
5 Star
(140)
4 Star
(21)
3 Star
(4)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
About Christina Wood, CRNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1699066043
Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions

Christina Wood, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christina Wood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Christina Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Christina Wood works at Family Care Medical Center in Chalfont, PA. View the full address on Christina Wood’s profile.

166 patients have reviewed Christina Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Wood.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christina Wood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christina Wood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

