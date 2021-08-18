Christina Weiss has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Christina Weiss, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Christina Weiss, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Paramus, NJ.
Christina Weiss works at
Locations
Bald Eagle Pharmacy610 Valley Health Plz, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 265-8200
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
She’s absolutely amazing!!! She actually listened and heard what I had to say and dig deeper with me instead of being dismissed like I have in the past. Recently helped me get diagnosed with adhd at 28 and is helping me through my ppd and severe anxiety. She makes you feel so comfortable like your talking to your friend. I always feel so comfortable to say whatever I need, witch comes hard for me with doctors. She also makes her self very available. I’ve had to text her on a Saturday do to some troubles I was having and she got back to me right away. I can’t recommend her enough!!!!!!!!
About Christina Weiss, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1497130736
Christina Weiss accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christina Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christina Weiss works at
