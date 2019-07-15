Christina Wei has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Christina Wei, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Christina Wei, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Antonio, TX.
Christina Wei works at
Locations
Alamo Elite Wellness4242 Woodcock Dr Ste 201, San Antonio, TX 78228 Directions (210) 481-8673
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and have lost jobs, received treatment in a mental hospital, and been through 4 psychiatrists. Christina Wei is the only one who figured out the right combination of medication. I am the most stable I've ever been and I finally have my life back. Christina Wei isn't just concerned with the medication. She is very personable and remembers details about my life. She cares about more than just my lithium levels, she cares about me as a whole. If you are seeking a mental health professional who takes the time to truly care about you, there’s no one better than Alamo Elite Wellness.
About Christina Wei, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1336454909
Frequently Asked Questions
Christina Wei accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christina Wei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
15 patients have reviewed Christina Wei. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Wei.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christina Wei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christina Wei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.