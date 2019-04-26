See All Nurse Practitioners in Edmond, OK
Overview

Christina Weaver is a Nurse Practitioner in Edmond, OK. 

Christina Weaver works at Oklahoma Arthritis Center in Edmond, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oklahoma Arthritis Center - Edmond
    1701 Renaissance Blvd, Edmond, OK 73013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 844-4978
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 26, 2019
    Christina is hands down THE BEST! She has such a gentle demeanor and a genuine concern for your well being. She was EXACTLY who I needed after years of suffering with out a diagnosis. She restored my hope and my faith in the medical community and that is HUGE! She took time to listen to me, REALLY listen to me. I did not feel rushed and she made me feel like I was her only patient. I am truly blessed to be one of her patients and I know I am in good hands with her.
    Photo: Christina Weaver
    About Christina Weaver

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386019537
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

