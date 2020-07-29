Christina Warner, RN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christina Warner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christina Warner, RN is an Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nurse Practitioner in Oradell, NJ.
Bergen County Office680 Kinderkamack Rd Ste 204, Oradell, NJ 07649 Directions (201) 391-5443Monday10:00am - 6:45pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:45pmThursday10:00am - 6:45pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturday8:00am - 3:00pm
- Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have never had a medical expert treat me as kind and supportive as Christina Warner, as well as carry expertise as she does. If you become a patient, you will not be disappointed. If you've been looking for a women's health medical professional you need to look no further. I could not say enough good things about her!
About Christina Warner, RN
- Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1023397650
Christina Warner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Christina Warner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christina Warner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
38 patients have reviewed Christina Warner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Warner.
