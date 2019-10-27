Christina Walters has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Christina Walters
Offers telehealth
Overview
Christina Walters is a Clinical Psychologist in Howell, NJ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 504 Aldrich Rd Ste 2C, Howell, NJ 07731 Directions (848) 231-9460
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christina Walters?
Dr. Walters has changed my life dramatically for the better. Casual, very easy to talk to and, most important, very effective. Can’t recommend highly enough.
About Christina Walters
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1861872418
Frequently Asked Questions
Christina Walters accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christina Walters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Christina Walters. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Walters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christina Walters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christina Walters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.