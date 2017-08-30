Dr. Christina Vocos, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vocos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Vocos, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christina Vocos, PSY.D is a Neuropsychologist in Crystal Lake, IL. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Illinois Institute Of Professional Psychology At Argosy University and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital.
Silver Linings Neurobehavioral Diagnostics7105 Virginia Rd Ste 25, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Directions (224) 522-8049
- Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Vocos was great to work with. She is very kind, caring and considerate and did not rush me at all the entire time we worked together. I am very grateful for all she has done for me.
About Dr. Christina Vocos, PSY.D
- Neuropsychology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Illinois Institute Of Professional Psychology At Argosy University
Dr. Vocos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vocos accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vocos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vocos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vocos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vocos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vocos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.