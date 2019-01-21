Christina Van Hilst, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christina Van Hilst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christina Van Hilst, FNP-BC
Overview
Christina Van Hilst, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Martinsburg, WV.
Christina Van Hilst works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Albert K Leung MD Fac Og1001 SUSHRUTA DR, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Directions (304) 596-5038
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christina Van Hilst?
She was the BEST! I really miss her, well our whole family miss her. But her replacement is Dr Kara, & she's pretty good also...
About Christina Van Hilst, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1578911293
Frequently Asked Questions
Christina Van Hilst has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Christina Van Hilst accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christina Van Hilst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christina Van Hilst works at
Christina Van Hilst has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Van Hilst.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christina Van Hilst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christina Van Hilst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.