Christina Turner, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christina Turner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christina Turner, FNP-BC
Overview
Christina Turner, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Sarasota, FL.
Christina Turner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Root Cause Functional Family Medicine6206 N Lockwood Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34243 Directions (941) 278-6716Monday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christina Turner?
Christina is one of the most thorough providers I have encountered during my health journey. Her knowledge and bedside manner are top notch. She truly cares about your health and will go above and beyond to find a way to help. She is constantly learning and finding new ways and treatments to assist you. I had the pleasure of being under her care for almost a year and my health improved greatly because of her and the fact that she looked at the whole picture and not just at my symptoms. She actually listened to my concerns and genuinely wanted to help, finding a provider like her is hard. Thank you Christina for all you do.
About Christina Turner, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1740732320
Frequently Asked Questions
Christina Turner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Christina Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christina Turner works at
10 patients have reviewed Christina Turner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Turner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christina Turner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christina Turner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.