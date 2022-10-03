Christina Sweatt, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christina Sweatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christina Sweatt, FNP-C
Overview
Christina Sweatt, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Wilmington, DE.
Christina Sweatt works at
Locations
Integrated Health 360405 Silverside Rd Ste 104, Wilmington, DE 19809 Directions (302) 440-3244
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Christina Sweatt has never rushed me or my children. She listens before responding. She’s passionate about her work. She follows up with her patients. I have zero complaints.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1114570009
