Dr. Christina Sorenson, OD
Dr. Christina Sorenson, OD is an Optometrist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Optometry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri / Saint Louis Campus / College of Optometry.
Shamil Patel, MD6677 W Thunderbird Rd Ste F101, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (623) 878-3939
Randall K Tozer MD PC9811 N 95th St Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 947-4493
Nndoubtedly the most knowledgable eye specialist I have ever seen. I highly recommend her and her very competent staff.
- Optometry
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235111055
- Kansas City Veterans Administration Medical Center
- Colorado Optometric Center
- University of Missouri / Saint Louis Campus / College of Optometry
- Kansas University
Dr. Sorenson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sorenson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sorenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sorenson speaks Spanish.
250 patients have reviewed Dr. Sorenson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorenson.
