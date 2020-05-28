See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Glendale, AZ
Dr. Christina Sorenson, OD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Christina Sorenson, OD

Optometry
4.5 (250)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Christina Sorenson, OD is an Optometrist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Optometry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri / Saint Louis Campus / College of Optometry.

Dr. Sorenson works at George R Reiss MD PC in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Zachary Miller, OD
Dr. Zachary Miller, OD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Jessica Chow, OD
Dr. Jessica Chow, OD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Steven Kopp, OD
Dr. Steven Kopp, OD
8 (4)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Shamil Patel, MD
    6677 W Thunderbird Rd Ste F101, Glendale, AZ 85306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 878-3939
  2. 2
    Randall K Tozer MD PC
    9811 N 95th St Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 947-4493

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Bacterial Conjunctivitis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Bacterial Conjunctivitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bacterial Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Flashes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Flashes
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hazy Vision Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Prism Lenses Chevron Icon
Strabismus-Like Double Vision Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Watering Eyes Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 250 ratings
    Patient Ratings (250)
    5 Star
    (206)
    4 Star
    (31)
    3 Star
    (7)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sorenson?

    May 28, 2020
    Nndoubtedly the most knowledgable eye specialist I have ever seen. I highly recommend her and her very competent staff.
    william duffy — May 28, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christina Sorenson, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christina Sorenson, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sorenson to family and friends

    Dr. Sorenson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sorenson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christina Sorenson, OD.

    About Dr. Christina Sorenson, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235111055
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kansas City Veterans Administration Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Colorado Optometric Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Missouri / Saint Louis Campus / College of Optometry
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Kansas University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christina Sorenson, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sorenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sorenson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sorenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    250 patients have reviewed Dr. Sorenson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorenson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sorenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sorenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Christina Sorenson, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.