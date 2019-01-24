See All Nurse Practitioners in Fresh Meadows, NY
Christina Smitley, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Christina Smitley, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fresh Meadows, NY. 

Christina Smitley works at Simply Dermatology in Fresh Meadows, NY with other offices in New York, NY and Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology, P.C. - Fresh Meadows
    5847 188th St, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 357-8200
  2. 2
    Upper West Side, Manhattan Office
    211 Central Park W Ste 1D, New York, NY 10024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 601-9400
  3. 3
    Brooklyn
    24 Prospect Park W, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 857-7070

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Acne Scars
Adult Acne
Acne
Acne Scars
Adult Acne

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Scars Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melasma
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vitiligo
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Christina Smitley, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861808172
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christina Smitley, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christina Smitley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Christina Smitley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Christina Smitley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Christina Smitley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Smitley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christina Smitley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christina Smitley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

