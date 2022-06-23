See All Family Doctors in Fort Myers, FL
Christina Smith, ARNP

Family Medicine
4.5 (38)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Christina Smith, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. 

Christina Smith works at LPG Family Medicine - Clayton Ct in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    LPG Family Medicine - Clayton Ct
    5225 Clayton Ct, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 900-9708

Ratings & Reviews

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 38 ratings
Patient Ratings (38)
5 Star
(29)
4 Star
(6)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Jun 23, 2022
Everyone was amazing ! The best family practice office !
— Jun 23, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Christina Smith, ARNP
About Christina Smith, ARNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1699078253
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital
  • HealthPark Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Christina Smith, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christina Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Christina Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Christina Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Christina Smith works at LPG Family Medicine - Clayton Ct in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Christina Smith’s profile.

38 patients have reviewed Christina Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Smith.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christina Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christina Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

