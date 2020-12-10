Christina Sherman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Christina Sherman, MFT
Overview
Christina Sherman, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Fallbrook, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 577 E Elder St Ste C, Fallbrook, CA 92028 Directions (760) 419-7683
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christina Sherman?
Very easy to talk to. Great advise
About Christina Sherman, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1497901771
Frequently Asked Questions
Christina Sherman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christina Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Christina Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Sherman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christina Sherman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christina Sherman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.