Christina Saldanha, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christina Saldanha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christina Saldanha, PA-C
Overview
Christina Saldanha, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC.
Christina Saldanha works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Salem Family Medicine105 Vest Mill Cir, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7875
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christina Saldanha?
About Christina Saldanha, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1831615640
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Christina Saldanha accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Christina Saldanha using Healthline FindCare.
Christina Saldanha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christina Saldanha works at
Christina Saldanha has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Saldanha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christina Saldanha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christina Saldanha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.