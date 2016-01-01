Christina Rizzardi accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christina Rizzardi, CRNP
Overview
Christina Rizzardi, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA.
Christina Rizzardi works at
Locations
-
1
Chestnut Hill Hospital8835 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19118 Directions (215) 248-8721
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Christina Rizzardi, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1225645484
Christina Rizzardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christina Rizzardi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Rizzardi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christina Rizzardi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christina Rizzardi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.