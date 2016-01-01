Dr. Riccardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christina Riccardi, PHD
Overview
Dr. Christina Riccardi, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Tallahassee, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1126b Lee Ave, Tallahassee, FL 32303 Directions (850) 644-7959
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Riccardi?
About Dr. Christina Riccardi, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1205271228
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riccardi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riccardi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riccardi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riccardi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.